fast slowfast

A Vertex Cover (VC) of a connected undirected (un)weighted graph G is a subset of vertices V of G such that for every edge in G, at least one of its endpoints is in V. A Minimum Vertex Cover (MVC) of G is a VC that has the smallest cardinality (if unweighted) or total weight (if weighted) among all possible VCs. A graph can have multiple VC but the value of MVC is unique.

There is another problem called Maximum Independent Set (MIS) that attempts to find the largest subset of vertices in a (un)weighted graph G without any adjacent vertices in the subset. Interestingly, the complement of an MVC of a graph is an MIS.

At the end of every visualization, when an algorithm highlights an MVC solution to a graph, it will also highlight its MIS (which is its complement) with light blue color . Remarks: By default, we show e-Lecture Mode for first time (or non logged-in) visitor.

Please login if you are a repeated visitor or register for an (optional) free account first. 1. Vertex Cover 1-1. Two Modes 2. Visualization 3. Input 4. Bruteforce 5. DP on Tree 6. Greedy MVC on Tree 7. Kőnig's Theorem 8. Approximation Algorithms 99. Status Panel 99-1. Codetrace Panel 99-2. Media Control 99-3. Return to 'Exploration Mode' X Esc Next PgDn

There are two available modes: Unweighted (default) and Weighted. You can switch between the two modes by clicking the respective tab.

There are algorithms that work in both modes and there are algorithms that only work in a certain mode. Pro-tip: Since you are not logged-in , you may be a first time visitor who are not aware of the following keyboard shortcuts to navigate this e-Lecture mode: [PageDown] to advance to the next slide, [PageUp] to go back to the previous slide, [Esc] to toggle between this e-Lecture mode and exploration mode. X Esc Prev PgUp Next PgDn

View the visualisation of the selected MVC algorithms here.

Originally, all vertices and edges in the input graph are colored with the standard black outline. As the visualization goes on, the color light blue will be used to denote covered edges and the color orange on edge will be used to show traversed edges.

At the end of the selected MVC algorithm, if it finds a minimum VC, it will highlight the MVC vertices with orange color and the non MVC vertices (a.k.a. the MIS vertices) with lightblue ; color. Otherwise, if the found vertex cover is not proven to be the minimal one (e.g. the algorithm used is an approximation algorithm), it will highlight the vertices that belong to the found vertex cover with orange color without highlighting the MIS vertices. Another pro-tip: We designed this visualization and this e-Lecture mode to look good on 1366x768 resolution or larger (typical modern laptop resolution in 2017). We recommend using Google Chrome to access VisuAlgo. Go to full screen mode (F11) to enjoy this setup. However, you can use zoom-in (Ctrl +) or zoom-out (Ctrl -) to calibrate this. X Esc Prev PgUp Next PgDn

There are two different sources for specifying an input graph: Draw Graph: You can draw any connected (un)directed weighted graph as the input graph. Example Graphs: You can select from the list of example connected undirected weighted graphs to get you started. X Esc Prev PgUp Next PgDn

Bruteforce: It tries all possible 2^V subset of vertices. In every iteration, it checks whether the currently selected subset of vertices is a valid vertex cover by iterating over all E edges and check whether there is any edge that is not covered by the vertices in the currently selected subset. This bruteforce algorithm keeps the smallest size of the valid vertex cover as the answer.

This bruteforce algorithm is available in both weighted and unweighted version.

Its time complexity is O(2^V × E), i.e. very slow. X Esc Prev PgUp Next PgDn

DP on Tree: If the graph is a tree, the MVC problem can be formulated as a Dynamic Programming problem where the states are (position, take_current_vertex).

Then, it can be seen that:

DP(u, take) = cost[u] + sum(min(DP(v, take), DP(v, not_take))) ∀child v of u, and

DP(u, not take) = sum(DP(v, take)) ∀child v of u

This DP algorithm is available in both weighted and unweighted version.

Its time complexity is O(V), i.e. very fast, if the input graph is a tree. X Esc Prev PgUp Next PgDn

Greedy MVC on Tree: Again, if the graph is an unweighted tree, it can be solved greedily by observing that if there is any MVC solution that takes a leaf vertex, we can obtain a "not worse" solution by taking the parent of that leaf vertex instead. After removing all covered vertices, we can apply the same observation and repeat it until every vertex is covered.

This greedy MVC algorithm is only available in unweighted mode.

Its time complexity is O(V), i.e. very fast, if the input graph is an unweighted tree. X Esc Prev PgUp Next PgDn

Kőnig's Theorem: From Kőnig's Theorem, the size of MVC in an unweighted bipartite graph is equal to the cardinality of the maximum matching of the bipartite graph. In the case of weighted bipartite graph, we can see that this theorem also holds true, with a tweak in how we construct the graph. In this visualization, we use a reduction to max flow problem to get the value of the MVC.

This algorithm is available in both weighted and unweighted version.

Its time complexity is O(V × E) (for unweighted version; can be smaller with pre-processing) or O(E^2 × V)/O(V^2 × E) (for weighted version, depending on the max flow algorithm used). X Esc Prev PgUp Next PgDn

There are several known approximation algorithms for MVC: For unweighted version, we have either the deterministic 2-approximation or probabilistic 2-approximation (in expectation), For weighted version whe have the Bar-Yehuda and Even's 2-approximation algorithm. Note that these algorithms only yield an "approximated" MVC, meaning that they are not a true minimum vertex cover, but a good enough one. X Esc Prev PgUp Next PgDn

As the action is being carried out, each step will be described in the status panel. X Esc Prev PgUp Next PgDn

e-Lecture: The content of this slide is hidden and only available for legitimate CS lecturer worldwide. Drop an email to visualgo.info at gmail dot com if you want to activate this CS lecturer-only feature and you are really a CS lecturer (show your University staff profile). X Esc Prev PgUp Next PgDn

Control the animation with the player controls! Keyboard shortcuts are:

Spacebar: play/pause/replay Left/right arrows: step backward/step forward

-/+: decrease/increase speed

X Esc Prev PgUp Next PgDn step backward/step forwarddecrease/increase speed

Return to 'Exploration Mode' to start exploring!

Note that if you notice any bug in this visualization or if you want to request for a new visualization feature, do not hesitate to drop an email to the project leader: Dr Steven Halim via his email address: stevenhalim at gmail dot com. X Esc Prev PgUp

Draw Graph Example Graphs Bruteforce MVC on Tree MVC on Bipartite Graph Approximation

General Graph Linear Chain Unweighted 2-approx Killer Weighted 2-approx Killer Tree K5 Bipartite Graph CS4234 Sample DP on Tree Greedy MVC on Tree Kőnig's Theorem Deterministic 2-opt Probabilistic 2-opt

About ✕ VisuAlgo was conceptualised in 2011 by Dr Steven Halim as a tool to help his students better understand data structures and algorithms, by allowing them to learn the basics on their own and at their own pace. VisuAlgo contains many advanced algorithms that are discussed in Dr Steven Halim's book ('Competitive Programming', co-authored with his brother Dr Felix Halim) and beyond. Today, some of these advanced algorithms visualization/animation can only be found in VisuAlgo. Though specifically designed for National University of Singapore (NUS) students taking various data structure and algorithm classes (e.g. CS1010, CS1020, CS2010, CS2020, CS3230, and CS3230), as advocators of online learning, we hope that curious minds around the world will find these visualisations useful too. VisuAlgo is not designed to work well on small touch screens (e.g. smartphones) from the outset due to the need to cater for many complex algorithm visualizations that require lots of pixels and click-and-drag gestures for interaction. The minimum screen resolution for a respectable user experience is 1024x768 and only the landing page is relatively mobile-friendly. VisuAlgo is an ongoing project and more complex visualisations are still being developed. The most exciting development is the automated question generator and verifier (the online quiz system) that allows students to test their knowledge of basic data structures and algorithms. The questions are randomly generated via some rules and students' answers are instantly and automatically graded upon submission to our grading server. This online quiz system, when it is adopted by more CS instructors worldwide, should technically eliminate manual basic data structure and algorithm questions from typical Computer Science examinations in many Universities. By setting a small (but non-zero) weightage on passing the online quiz, a CS instructor can (significantly) increase his/her students mastery on these basic questions as the students have virtually infinite number of training questions that can be verified instantly before they take the online quiz. The training mode currently contains questions for 12 visualization modules. We will soon add the remaining 8 visualization modules so that every visualization module in VisuAlgo have online quiz component. Another active branch of development is the internationalization sub-project of VisuAlgo. We want to prepare a database of CS terminologies for all English text that ever appear in VisuAlgo system. This is a big task and requires crowdsourcing. Once the system is ready, we will invite VisuAlgo visitors to contribute, especially if you are not a native English speaker. Currently, we have also written public notes about VisuAlgo in various languages: zh , id , kr , vn , th .

Team ✕ Project Leader & Advisor (Jul 2011-present)

Dr Steven Halim, Senior Lecturer, School of Computing (SoC), National University of Singapore (NUS)

Dr Felix Halim, Software Engineer, Google (Mountain View) Undergraduate Student Researchers 1 (Jul 2011-Apr 2012)

Koh Zi Chun, Victor Loh Bo Huai Final Year Project/UROP students 1 (Jul 2012-Dec 2013)

Phan Thi Quynh Trang, Peter Phandi, Albert Millardo Tjindradinata, Nguyen Hoang Duy Final Year Project/UROP students 2 (Jun 2013-Apr 2014)

Rose Marie Tan Zhao Yun, Ivan Reinaldo Undergraduate Student Researchers 2 (May 2014-Jul 2014)

Jonathan Irvin Gunawan, Nathan Azaria, Ian Leow Tze Wei, Nguyen Viet Dung, Nguyen Khac Tung, Steven Kester Yuwono, Cao Shengze, Mohan Jishnu Final Year Project/UROP students 3 (Jun 2014-Apr 2015)

Erin Teo Yi Ling, Wang Zi Final Year Project/UROP students 4 (Jun 2016-Dec 2017)

Truong Ngoc Khanh, John Kevin Tjahjadi, Gabriella Michelle, Muhammad Rais Fathin Mudzakir List of translators who have contributed ≥100 translations can be found at statistics page. Acknowledgements

This project is made possible by the generous Teaching Enhancement Grant from NUS Centre for Development of Teaching and Learning (CDTL).